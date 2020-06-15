CLERIC TO GOV EL-RUFAI: Tackle killings like you’ve battled COVID-19

The Kaduna State government has been urged to tackle insecurity in the state just like the battle put up by concerned authorities in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The call was made on Sunday by the Vice Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter, Rev. Chris Annger, who said that the wanton killings in the state requires government’s proactive measure.

Rev. Annger who made the call during the first Sunday service after the COVID-19 lockdown in Kaduna said that the killings in the state, which had led to unimaginable loss of lives and destruction of property worth millions of naira, was worrisome.

“I call on the government to put more efforts in ensuring that peace returns to the restive southern part of the state.

READ ALSO: JUNGLE JUSTICE: Kaduna youths lynch four men suspected to be ‘Fulani spies’

“Governor El-Rufai must extend the same zeal it committed to the fight against COVID-19 to tackle killings in the state,” he added.

This came days after the Kaduna State government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on two local government areas in the state following violent clashes over farmland.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement issued on Friday said that the curfew imposed on Zangon Kataf and Kauru Chiefdoms was to enable security agencies to deal with the situation in the area.

Join the conversation

Opinions