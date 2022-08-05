News
Cleric wants nurses to vie for political offices to improve health sector
A cleric, Pastor Peters Omoragbon, Executive President/CEO Nurses Across the Borders International, has called on nurses in the country to vie for political offices in order to develop the profession and improve the health sector in Nigeria.
According to Omoragbon, “The dearth of nurse politicians has been the bane for nursing development in Nigeria, which is why other professionals within the health sector are deciding what nurses should or should not get”.
He gave the charge recently in a goodwill message at the sent-forth ceremony for Pastor (Mrs) Chimdi Hossanna held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
Omoragbon who is also President, Diaspora Nurses Association of Nigerian, said if nurses/midwives around the country throw their weight behind one of theirs during political campaigns, they would become the beautiful bride of every political party, and would make better Commissioners of Health.”
READ ALSO: Buhari picks Osinbajo to lead committee on reform of Nigeria’s health sectorE
Omoragbon stated that Pastor Enunwaonye had made immense contributions to the growth and development of the Nursing Profession in Nigeria. “Thirty-Five years of meritorious service to nation-building in complete health is the prayer and aspiration of any civil servant. As for Pastor Enunwaonye whom we are celebrating today, she has not only completed her call to duty but also made immense contributions to the growth and development of the Nursing Profession in Nigeria.”
While congratulating her for a no-blemish career, Omoragbon disclosed that “Nurses Across the Borders International had offered her the position of National Coordinator for South-South and South-East in order to tap from her wealth of knowledge”.
