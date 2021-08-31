Cleric warns Buhari to return Nigeria to how he met it or risk Allah’s punishment (Video)

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has come out hard on President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity and the activities of bandits in the country, saying the President should return the country to how he met it, or risk eternal punishment from Allah.

Sheikh Khalid, who is the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque in Abuja, in a viral video at an event on Monday, insisted that Buhari has derailed from the mandate Nigerians gave him and “God will punish Buhari if he fails to return Nigeria to the state he met it.”

The fiery cleric, speaking in Hausa language, noted that Nigeria had no challenge of banditry before Buhari assumed power, but the situation has gotten out of hand because of the President’s ineptitude.

Read also: Ignoring Obasanjo’s warning on insecurity may be disastrous, Gani Adams warns Buhari

Addressing worshippers during his sermon, the cleric vowed that “Allah would punish Buhari if he fails to tackle bandits.”

“Go and tell President Muhammadu Buhari that under his government, some group of people are issuing threats to local communities, demanding that they should be paid some amounts of money or face attack.

“And they would gather the money and announce publicly on the BBC that they (bandits) would be paid this Friday to avoid attack.

“Tell the president that there is a country we pay allegiance to, and there is a part of the country we do not know, which is governed by bandits.

“The president should either return the country as one nation where bandits are not killing people anyhow, just the way he took over, or Allah will deal with him.

“Tell him that I, Sheikh Nuru Khalid says Allah will surely punish him if he fails to deliver on the mandate Nigerians gave him,” the fiery Sheikh added.

Join the conversation

Opinions