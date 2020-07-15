Clerk, over 150 senior management staff of National Assembly retire

The clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, and more than 150 senior management staff members of the parliament are set to retire.

The development followed the approval for their retirement by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

This was contained in a document signed by the Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Amshi, which was sighted by newsmen on Wednesday.

The 8th National Assembly had amended the condition of service of the National Assembly and extended the services of the clerk and other senior management staff of the parliament by five years.

The extension saw them continue in office beyond February 2020, when they were supposed to have retired.

However, following protests over the controversial amendment, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, cancelled the elongation, saying it was illegal.

