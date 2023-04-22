Climate Change: Osinbajo departs for USA to deliver lecture

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will leave for the United States of America, on Saturday, to deliver a lecture on climate change.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, titled ‘Osinbajo Honours invitation by US Ivy school, University of Pennsylvania, to deliver special lecture.’

Akande further noted that the VP is scheduled to deliver a Special Lecture at the University of Pennsylvania, UPenn in Philadelphia.

It would be the VP’s second visit to the US in the last seven months after he met Vice President Kamala Harris in September 2022.

The statement reads, “The Vice President’s lecture on Monday will be themed around Climate Change and a Just Transition and is hosted by the University’s Center for Africana Studies.

“Besides the lecture, the VP will also participate in an interactive session with students and faculty coordinated by Prof. Wale Adebanwi, Presidential Penn Compact Professor of Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Prof. Osinbajo, is currently spearheading efforts aimed at creating the African Carbon Market as one of the pathways of a just and sustainable transition.”

