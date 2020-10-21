CLINTON TO BUHARI: Stop killing #EndSARS protesters

Hillary Clinton, a former United States Presidential candidate, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari to stop killing EndSARS protesters in the country.

Clinton made the plea on Tuesday night while reacting to the shooting of End SARS protesters by the military at Lekki toll gate which claimed the life of one protester and witnessed the injuring of others.

The wife of former US President, Bill Clinton, in a tweet she shared shortly after unarmed #EndSARS protesters were killed at Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers, called on President Buhari and the Nigerian army to stop killing young Nigerians.

Reacting, Clinton on Twitter wrote, “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier on Tuesday declared a 24-hour curfew over the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Sanwo-Olu has also ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of the state.

