CLOSING OF NIGHT CLUB: Police CP once said he had score to settle with Shina Peller, House of Reps member reveals

A House of Representatives member, Akin Alabi has reacted to the arrest and detention of Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representative and owner of popular club, Quilox, by the police in Lagos.

Alabi who angrily took to social media platform Twitter to react to the development, revealed that the Commissioner of Police once boasted that he had a score to settle with Shina.

He wrote on Twitter; “Now they are trying to swing the narrative by lying that he tried to invade the police station. Lies… He went to bail those that were arrested. CP even boasted that he has a score to settle with him. Madness!

Alabi further stated that; “So founder of Quilox and House of Representatives member, Shina Peller went to bail his customers that were illegally arrested, then the Police at Maroko police station detained him as well. Police brutality knows no status.”

He went on to say, ‘we are on our way to Panti. First of all, the cars of the customers were towed and seized for violating traffic. FINE… But they were arrested and told to pay N100,000 bribe. Why one earth do you need to pay the police a bribe after your car has already been seized.

“You arrest those parked on the road. Someone goes to bail the people arrested. You arrest the person too. That summarizes why Shina Peller was arrested,” Alabi added.

Peller, a representative of Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Oyo State, was arrested while allegedly trying to bail some clubbers from the police station on Monday morning.

A statement released by Kola Popoola, his Press Secretary, after his arrest reads in part; “Peller was at Moroko Police Station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the club. Prior to the kickoff of the 36 hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

“On getting to Moroko Police Station, the police started harassing Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.

“The continuous harassment and unjust detaining of a member of the House of Representatives, Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Commissioner of Police,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Peller has been released on bail after he was earlier detained at Maroko Police Station in Lagos.

Reports say the politician was released on bail after his case was transferred to the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Yaba, following the directives of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

His release from detention comes after a House of Representatives member, Akin Alabi reacted to the arrest and detention of Peller, by men of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos.

