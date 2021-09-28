Club owner, Shina Peller urges youths to channel ‘BBNaija’ energy into nation building

Nigerian politician and club owner, Shina Peller has urged Nigerian youths to be to nation building and also participate in the coming 2023 general election with the same energy that they channeled towards the reality show, Big Brother Naija.

Shina Peller’s statement was published on the social media platform, Instagram during the early hours of today, Tuesday, September 28.

It would be recalled that several fans of the reality show, Big Brother Naija took to the streets of Lagos on Monday, September 27 to protest the plot twist that was unravelled by organizers of the show.

Read also: CLOSING OF NIGHT CLUB: Police CP once said he had score to settle with Shina Peller, House of Reps member reveals

This influenced the decision and complexion of the competition as fan favourites, Pere and Angel were reinstated as finalists on Monday night.

Shina Peller, the owner of the popular club, Quilox is admonished the youths to participate in politics with similar energy because they are the future of the nation and the development of the country depends on them.

Here is what he shared;

”Me, thinking of how I can get the youth to replicate the drive and commitment they have for Big Brother 9ja to the 2023 general elections.

That election would offer us an opportunity to take the destiny of our nation into our hands. There would be no incumbent President on the ballot. It’s a reset period for Nigeria!!!

I think we can achieve it because nothing is impossible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions