Clubs step up preparations as 2022 Mindgames Scrabble PL set to begin

The countdown for the Mindgames Scrabble Premier League, MSPL 2022 has begun as organisers have released the schedule of events for the most glamorous championship in Africa.

Over seven million naira in prizes have been warehoused for the league which is set to expand the frontiers of organised scrabble tournament once again.

The rich-cast of scrabble superstars participating in the MSPL 2022 includes; 2015 World Champion Wellington Jighere, six former African Champions as well as over seven national champions.

Division A defending Champions, Brainiacs, who lost Eta Karo to rivals Airpop Alpha, will also contend against Bayelsa Maestros, Gracious Pickers (Team A), Bulldozers, Indomitables, Huriccanes, Lekki Bombers, Phoenix, Sterling Bombers, Supremes and Tekena Drones for the 1.5 million naira top prize on offer.

In Division 2, 12 teams namely: D’Warriors, Airpop Falcons, Anagrammers, Gracious Pickers (Team B),Bayelsa Virtuoso, BSP Rangers, Aries, Encore Flamingos, FPC Titans, High Flyers,Matador and Southern Crowns will aim for the one million naira at stake.

The foremost Scrabble league in the country will sustain it’s glamourous and competitive attributes as 55 round of games will be played across four weekends at four different venues in the country.

Teams also have the opportunity of claiming cash prizes during each weekend of the tournament.

With the championship now in its third season, this year will see 24 teams comprising of 144 players competing in the two divisions when hostilities begin on February 19 at the Lagos Country Club.

On May 7, the excitement will shift to Ibeto Hotels, Abuja the Federal Captial Territory where teams will continue the battle for points and prestige before heading to Benin, Edo State on July 23.

Abalti Barracks, Lagos will be the final ground from October 7 to 8 when the League Scrabble of Champions will be determined.

According to a statement signed by the initiator Lukeman Owolabi on behalf of MGi, it said “the enterprising scrabble league event is aimed at promoting and developing Scrabble in Nigeria with special focus on the orientation of the teeming youth population, and to drive the game towards professionalism on the African continent.”

He also appreciated the backings of Loense International, Pan African Sports, Lagos Country Club, Tranos Nigeria Ltd, FPC Couture, Lekki Scrabble Club, SW10, Down D Isle, PlayScrab and

Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) for the league.

Meanwhile, with the frenzy already building up, clubs have been engaging one another in top friendlies after completing the acquisition of players required for their ambitions this season.

Flamboyant Airpop Alpha and Airpop Falcons owned by Koyejo “Shiekh” Adegbesan held some friendlles with Aires, BSP Rangers, Indomitables and FPC Titans.

His teams had earlier embarked on a boat-cruise for a 4-day “Winter Camping” at Sail Harbour, Badagry as a way of bonding together.

Also, Division B campaigner D’Warriors have been putting in the works by strategising with camping programmes and friendlies.

The team led by Khaleel Adedeji featured actively at the Lekki Scrabble Club Quarterly Retreat and also took on Team Anagrammers.

The season will climax in October with an Award/ Gala Night to host, celebrate and reward deserving individuals and groups.

It would be recalled that Brainiacs won the 2021 edition after it dethroned Team Blazers who won the inaugural tournament in 2019.

