CNG accuses Buhari of nepotism by appointing more northerners into critical positions

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism by appointing more northerners into critical national positions to the detriment of the Southern part of the country.

The apex northern group which made the allegation in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said Buhari’s key appointnents since coming into power in 2015 has been skewed to favour the north, while neglecting other parts of the country.

Suleiman, however, lamented that despite majority of Buhari’s “sensitive and critical” appointments going to the north, the region has not benefitted much as it is still reeling from poverty, underdevelopment, insurgency and banditry.

“Since coming to power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed more northerners into critical positions but to what effect has these appointments been for the North?

“We all can testify that the North has been the major casualty of the policies of the Buhari administration while the South is the major beneficiary.

“The appointment of northerners into critical positions cannot be a yardstick for judging a people’s development or prosperity as we are all witnesses to the fact that the North is still wallowing extreme poverty, underdevelopment, banditry, kidnappings and insurgency.”

Suleiman further lamented that with all the lopsidedness in Buhari’s appointments into key security positions, the North continues to face the severest security situation than all the other regions.

He added that being a northerner in the office does not translate to preference in terms of service delivery, claiming that the positions could be occupied by any other region or tribe.

