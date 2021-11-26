CNG carpets Buhari over threats

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has told President Muhammadu Buhari to match actions with words following his recent order to security chiefs to go after insurgents, bandits and other criminals in the country.

Buhari gave the orders on Thursday following renewed attacks on travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

But in a statement on Friday through its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the CNG lampooned the president over what it described as “ineffective threats,” describing his administration as the “worst in the history of the country.”

In the statement, Suleiman said “while President Muhammadu Buhari and her presidency keeps issuing empty threats, the government has completely lost control of the of northern forests and highways to armed criminals who roam freely and terrorise the population with ease.:

“As things stand, the Federal Government and troops can no longer be relied upon to provide even the minimal guarantee of security for citizens.

“The CNG and indeed northerners, have heard enough of excuses and fake promises of action from the Buhari-led administration.

“It is unacceptable for the people of the North to continue to live under this level of exposure to criminals who freely attack, kill, maim, rape, kidnap, burn villages and rustle cattle, while the President and security chiefs issue threats and promises that have no effect.

“While all northern states governors have completely ran out of ideas, the President and federal troops keep telling us that they are doing something about the daunting security situation, but by now, all northerners must have realized that our communities have been abandoned to the mercy of unforgivable poverty and armed criminals that continuously waste the greatest asset of the region.

“Our population is being weakened politically and they are pauperising the region economically.

“Enough of taking excuses and fake promises of action from an administration that runs from threats and acquired the reputation of being the worst in the history of our nation in terms of any capacity to generate confidence in its ability to achieve security of citizens’ lives and properties.

“All northerners are by now alarmed at the rising insecurity of communities and their properties with the escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers insurgents and other assortments of armed criminals who roam towns and villages at will, wrecking havoc.

“The CNG has no doubt that the current federal administration and set of state governors have lost the capacity and necessary caurage to discharge the vital constitutional duty that they swore to uphold.

“The situation is getting worse literally by the day, as bandits and insurgents take advantage of the huge vacuum in the administration’s political will and capacity to act which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals.”

