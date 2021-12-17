CNG gives Buhari three months to resolve insecurity in North or face mass action

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has given President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government a three-month ultimatum to resolve the lingering insecurity in the North or face massive shutdown of states in the region.

The CNG, which gave the ultimatum after a stakeholders meeting held in Sokoto State on Thursday, decried the high rate of criminal activities ranging from banditry, kidnapping to armed robbery, that has escalated in the north west, resulting in the killings and abduction of hundreds of Nigerians.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the CNG said it would mobilise youths in the North-West to ground activities in the zone until government dealt with the problem of banditry and other violent crimes in the next three months.

The communique which was signed by the Sokoto State Coordinator of CNG Isah Jabbi Usman, on behalf of the group, blamed the activities of the outlawed volunteer vigilantes groups, known as Yan Sakai, for the escalation of violence in most parts of the north western states.

Usman lamented the escalating insecurity, particularly in Sokoto and called for immediate action to address the situations once and for all, while faulting both the federal and state governments for not acting promptly to tame the situation at its initial stage.

‘’We hereby place the authorities on notice that if the killings and abductions are not significantly or totally controlled within the next three months, mass action would be called that will not prelude occupying all towns in all the frontline states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja,’’ Usman said.

“The issue of banditry in the north western part of the country is quite alarming and the government at both the state and federal levels are not doing anything to curb it.

“If the situation is not resolved in three months, we will have no choice but to shutdown all the states in the North-West,” the statement said.

