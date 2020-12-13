CNN shuns invitation by Lagos #EndSARS panel, gives reasons

The U.S-based Cable News Network (CNN) has said it would not honour an invitation by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution of Victims of SARS Related Abuses.

The panel had on November 28 summoned the foreign media to appear before it for questioning.

The panel summoned CNN followed a report it did that Nigerian soldiers shot live bullets at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos on October 20, and titled, “How a bloody night of bullets quashed a young protest movement.”

However, after receiving the invitation, the CNN in an objection dated December 4 and filed on December 9 through its counsel, Olumide Babalola said:

“We submit that since the objectors are not ‘persons in Nigeria’ as envisaged by the provision of Section 5(c) of the Tribunals of Inquiry Law Of Lagos State, Cap. T6, then this Honourable Tribunal is, with respect, bereft of territorial jurisdiction to compel their attendance to give evidence before it

“We rely on the decision in Joshua Dariye v Federal Republic of Nigeria (2015) LPELR-24398(SC), where the Supreme Court of Nigeria held that: Territorial jurisdiction implies a geographical area within which the authority of the court may be exercised and outside which the Court has no power to act.”

The panel led by Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired), during their meeting on Saturday, December 12, met privately with counsel to the CNN, who reiterated the objection of the media House.

