Co-Creation HUB launches African-focused Creative Economy Practice. 2 other things and a trivia

1. Co-Creation HUB launch African-focused Creative Economy Practice

Africa’s largest innovation hub, Co-creation Hub, has partnered with Ojoma Ochai to launch a new Creative Economy Practice, an African-focused innovation enabler.

According to the management, the Africa-focused Practice will be led by Ojoma Ochai as Managing Partner.

The new initiative will join the family of leading innovation enablers under the CcHUB umbrella which includes the CcHUB Design Lab in Rwanda, iHub and eLimu in Kenya, Growth Capital by CcHUB and CcHUB Syndicate.

Commenting on the lead’s expertise, Ms. Ochai was said to have over 15 years of experience supporting the development of the global creative economy through contributions to various initiatives.

Tech Trivia: What is the purpose of a technical white paper?

A It explains a certain technology or product.

B It lists the system requirements of a specific device.

C It provides the version history of a software program.

D It serves as the sitemap of website.

Answer: See end of post

2. Clean-tech incubator, The Hatchery, opens in Cape Town

The Hatchery, an international clean-tech startup incubator, has announced launching a new Africa office in Cape Town, South Africa.

The organisation aims at discovering and supporting cutting-edge entrepreneurs in areas such as smart utility metering, solar energy, and mobile financial platforms.

Before the Cape Town opening; the startup incubator was based in Oslo and Detroit.

Since its inception, Hatchery as an international clean-tech incubator has invested in technologies that increase productivity or profitability while reducing resource consumption or pollution.

According to sources familiar with operations of the startup incubator, the launch of its Cape Town office is designed to extend its work in finding and supporting innovative entrepreneurs on the African continent.

It is, however, expected to provide project founders with the benefits of the incubator’s unique approach to supporting entrepreneurs that includes flexible timelines and budgets, and advisory support with a host of project-related tasks.

3. SA’s Grindstone Accelerator launches new 6.5m fund for startups

Grindstone Accelerator, a South African VC firm, has launched a ZAR100 million (US$6.5 million) fund dedicated to funding startups that have completed, or are part of, the Grindstone Accelerator programme.

The firm, according to sources, is a structured entrepreneurship development programme co-owned by VC fund manager Knife Capital and Thinkroom Consulting.

The fund is an equity-free structured entrepreneurship development programme that assists high-growth innovation-driven SMEs to become sustainable and fundable.

The new financial vehicle seeks to provide participants with knowledge, networks, market access opportunities and funding readiness through growth measurement, gap analysis and value-adding interventions, all over a one-year engagement.

Grindstone Ventures is led by Catherine Young, Andrea Bohmert, Rapelang Rabana and Grace Legodi, an all-female team with exceptional depth of experience across value chain funding, and a proven track record in scaling startups.

Trivia Answer: A

This term has historically been used to describe a report that states the social or political position of an organization. In recent years, however, the IT industry has adopted the term to describe articles that explain a certain technology or product.

For example, a company may release a white paper to the public in order to educate consumers about one of their products. The terminology used may be somewhat technical, but the goal of a white paper is usually to describe the technology or product in terms most people can understand.

