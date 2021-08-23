Sports
Coach Brown upbeat as D’Tigers set to begin Afrobasket campaign Wednesday
As teams prepare for the 2021 Afrobasket set to hold in Kigali, Rwanda, head coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national team, Mike Brown has assured that his players will be ready on time for the competition.
With their first game against Mali on Wednesday, 25th of August, Brown admitted that the timing of the competition just immediately after the summer Olympics has proved to be challenging for players and the coaching staff.
“It is just a bad timing for FIBA Africa to have the tournament, but FIBA decides to have the Asian and African games at the same time as the Olympics and NBA players cannot participate in both because that is the rule.”
When asked why a lot of regular faces were missing on the roster, Brown said, “It’s been a long summer for the players. They came to camp on June 20th, went through the Olympics process and I am asking them to come here.
“It is a long summer for everybody including the coaches and on top of that, the camp right now is at the same time when a lot of training camps are happening”.
Read Also: D’Tigers squad for 2021 FIBA Aftobasket announced, team to arrive Rwanda Sunday
Brown revealed that many of the players who participated during the Afrobasket qualifiers as well as the Olympics camp wanted to play, but holding training camps with their various clubs made it extremely difficult.
Brown reckoned that if FIBA America and FIBA Europe thought it best to hold their competition next year, Africa should have adopted the same strategy so as to have the full complement of its stars around the world.
“So, it makes it difficult for us to have a competition like this. I think all competitions should happen next summer”
Assessing the four new players that arrived from Nigeria on Saturday, Brown is hopeful that they can get in shape before their first game on Wednesday.
“The new players here are really far behind in what we are trying to do and it is slowing us down a little bit but we will see when we play in a couple of days”, Brown concluded.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...