Coach Egbo says ‘no regrets, only gratefulness’ after KF Tirana sack

Nigerian coach, Ndubuisi Egbo has reacted to his sack by Albanian club, KF Tirana, saying he has no regrets, only gratefulness.

The 47-year-old football manager was shown the exit door on Thursday by the club despite his last season heroics which was followed by series of defeats this season.

The club in a statement thanked Ego for “his dedication and title success last season” before saying that the decision to sack him was due to recent poor performances by the team.

But speaking to BBC Sports, Egbo, who became the first African manager to win a European title, said he gave his best in the job as he expressed gratitude to members of the team

“I would like to thank the club for the opportunity to serve,” Egbo said.

“I don’t have any regrets or disappointment because I gave the maximum and the team did likewise, so I remain grateful to God for what we achieved and accomplished together.

“To the fans for their incredible and overwhelming support towards me and the team, I am grateful.

“The players for their wonderful and positive spirit all through our campaign last season, I say kudos to them all.

“Both those who made big impact and those with little impact, all of them as a team made it to happen with faith in God almighty. For now there is no regrets but grateful to all.”

Egbo won the Albanian league, the cup and Super Cup in three years as a player with KF Tirana. He then turned around a ‘sinking ship’ to win the league in the 2019-20 season as the team went on to featur in the Champions League and Europa League.

The former Nigeria goalkeeper earned a handful of caps during his playing days for the Super Eagles, and was part of Nigeria’s squad to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments in 2000 and 2002.

