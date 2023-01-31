Politics
Coalition charges Buhari to investigate planned disruption of 2023 elections in Kogi
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look into allegations that some politicians in Kogi are planning to sabotage next month’s elections in the state.
In a letter signed by 15 leaders in the group and addressed to the president, CUPP accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kogi central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti, of fostering insecurity in the state.
The CUPP added that Akpoti-Uduaghan organized a campaign rally at Okene in late 2022 and brought Niger Delta militants into the state for nefarious operations.
The group implored the president to exercise his constitutional authority as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to see that guilty politicians were brought to justice.
READ ALSO: INEC to conduct governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi November 2023
The letter read: “Till date, there is no record of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan having been invited for questioning despite outcries by residents about the intimidating presence of those armed Niger Delta militants.
“It is in this respect that, irrespective of the party that those alleged belong, we have a patriotic duty to address a petition sent to your office by a law firm called DEMAKI AND DEMAKI LEGAL PRACTITIONERS about some heinous crimes happening in Kogi State which allegedly involve the Executive Governor of Kogi State, his Chief of Staff and a Naval officer by the name Commander Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi and his men.”
