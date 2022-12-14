Coalition demands sacks of service chiefs, NSA over attacks on INEC offices

A coalition of civil society groups on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all the service chiefs and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno over insecurity in the country.

The call by the groups which came together under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society for Security Reform and Governance followed recent attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the country.

Gunmen on Monday attacked the commission’s office in Imo State and killed three people.

The INEC offices in Ebonyi, Ogun, and Osun States had also come under attacks lately.

In the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Mohammed Gidado and National Secretary, Dr. Funke Egbagbe, the coalition urged Buhari to purge the cabals in his government working against the security reforms in the country.

The cabals, according to the coalition, are working against security reforms due to their selfish interests.

The coalition stressed that the recurring attacks on INEC offices had made restructuring the nation’s security architecture not only imperative but urgent.

READ ALSO: Three people killed, as gunmen invade INEC Owerri office

The statement read: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately purge himself of the influence of the cabals who are against security architecture reforms in the country so that the country can move forward before the 2023 general elections.

“The constant attacks on INEC offices and facilities across the country are a reflection of the failed security architecture and so there is an urgent need for total overhaul before it’s too late.

“Mr. President must demonstrate his power as the Commander-in-Chief by firing all the security chiefs in the country and replacing them with more competent and committed officers that can guarantee our security before, during, and after elections.

“The National Security Adviser and all the service chiefs have no business being in their offices to date after so many failures and lapses.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now