Coalition of NGOs petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Coalition of NGOs petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test
A coalition has petitioned the Lagos State House of Assembly on the high cost of (COVID-19 tests in private laboratories in the state.
The was made known in a statement issued by the Coalition Against High Cost of COVID-19 Test in Lagos (COHCTL), signed by its Co-Convener, Dotun Atilade on Friday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
COHCTL, a network of NGOs and Civil Society Organisations said
”The exorbitant cost has led to the low percentage of tested population so far,”.
The group called for a timely and swift intervention by the Lagos State House of Assembly to reduce the cost of COVID-19 test in Lagos State.
READ ALSO: Lagos denies compromising FG’s COVID-19 vaccine protocols
”A collaborative independent survey was conducted to appraise the response of government, citizens and the health sector after a year.
”The survey revealed that the high cost of COVID-19 test in private laboratories, inadequate and inaccessible free public testing centres with their inherent inefficiency, is a major militating factor.
“It is a major militating factor against scientific and well informed response to the global pandemic in the state. Government’s response to COVID-19 has been largely cosmetic.”
It said that a scientific and data driven response was lacking, saying without accurate and basic data, government cannot plan nor give informed response to the real impact of the deadly virus on citizens.
“With less than two per cent of the population tested in one year, which reveals at least one in five samples tests positive, where is the comprehensive plan to combat the disease?
“The base figures are not accurate therefore the interventions or solutions will also not be inaccurate,” it said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification
The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
Latest Tech News
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...