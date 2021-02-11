Coalition of Northern Groups backs Sheikh Gumi, insists on amnesty for bandits

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has backed renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s calls for the government to grant amnesty for bandits terrorising the northern parts of the country.

In the past few days, Gumi has been carrying out a series of advocacy for government at all levels to grant amnesty to bandits that have been terrorising the region after his meeting with the bandits in Zamfara State.

However, there has been many prominent Nigerians, including some members of the Senate that are against the moves.

But the CNG has thrown its weight behind Gumi, saying it is worried over the rising threats of attacks and ejection of Fulani herdsmen in Southern Nigeria.

In a statement by the group signed by its spokesman, Abdul Azeez Suleiman, issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the CNG called on Fulani herdsmen living in the Southern part of the country “to relocate if their safety could not be guaranteed by their host communities.”

Read also: Bishop Kukah exploiting religion to cause disharmony –Coalition of Northern Groups

The statement reads in part:

“We solidly stand with the Sheikh Ahmed Gumi initiative for engagement that could lead to amnesty, reorientation, reintegration, assimilation for those who embraced peace and a complete crackdown on those who reject peace.

“In this regard, we support and encourage the efforts of the Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and other reasonable state governments that prefer dialogue to the hardcore counter-productive use of force for further bloodshed preferred by El-rufai and his ilk.

“Regrettably, Northern Governors, traditional and political institutions rejected the proposal to accept, review, ratify and possibly adopt the “Shege ka Fasa’ initiative which would have helped in forestalling the current drift toward victimisation of northerners.”