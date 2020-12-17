Coalition of Northern groups stage protest in Katsina over kidnapped students

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Thursday staged a protest in Katsina State aimed at forcing the government to rescue the over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, who were kidnapped by bandits on Friday, December 11.

The protest which kicked off at about 10am on Thursday, December 17, according to the leaders of the CNG, will continue daily till the schoolboys are all rescued

Wielding placards carrying inscription such as “BringBackOurBoys;” “Government must speak out;” and “We want our children back,” the protesters insist that the state and Federal Government must do everything possible to rescue the boys.

The protesters also chanted songs seeking the rescue of the abducted students.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, one of the leaders of CNG, Ahmed Yakubu said:

“We are here today because we want to tell the state and Federal Government that what they are doing is not enough and Mr President has failed us.

“Mr President has shown no sympathy over this matter.

“Mr President has shown no concern over this matter; Mr President doesn’t have a human feeling, the attitude of showing care and concern over the abduction of our children.”

A female protester, Hajara Umaru who also spoke on the protest, said:

“We are here to let both the Katsina State and Federal Government to know that Nigerians are not happy with the way they have handled the abduction of the students so far.

“The kids must be rescued to avoid the situation turning into the Chibok situation where many of the kidnapped girls are yet to be found.”

