Coalition picks N100m APC form for AfDB president, Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akiwumi Adesina, has joined the race for the presidency under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This latest development followed weeks of wide speculations that APC chieftains were persuading him to join the presidential contest

Adesina’s copies of the N100 million Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to run for the APC presidential ticket was said to have been purchased by a coalition of 28 groups led by the Head, One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh.

The groups include: Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities, including other civil society groups.

