COAS gives troops 48 hours to obliterate terrorists from Borno communities | Ripples Nigeria

COAS gives troops 48 hours to obliterate terrorists from Borno communities
The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Nigerian troops to ensure Marte and three other communities in Borno state are free of terrorism and banditry.
Attahiru gave this order at Dikwa Local Government, the headquarters of the Super Camp 9 Operation Lafiya Dole, on Sunday, February 21.
The COAS said, “In the last few days we have had attacks in your Area of Responsibility: it is now high time we get back and fight through and support our forces ahead of you. Areas around Marte, Chukungudu, Krenoa, and Kirta Wulgo must be cleared in the next 48 hours.
“You can rest assured of all the support required in this very onerous task. I have just spoken to your Theatre Commander, General Officer Commanding, you cannot let this nation down. Go there and do the needful and I will be right behind you. Ensure you do your job, and do your job well.
“They have presented certain issues that came up, sooner rather than later we would address; where there are no adequate A and B vehicles we would provide with these few remarks. I wish you well on the operation and I know the morale is high.”
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the COAS’ visit was in the aftermath of attacks in the next town, Marte which filters to Dikwa causing panic among civilians.
Read also: Nigerian military destroys Boko Haram settlement, kills several terrorists in Borno
Normalcy has since been restored in Dikwa and the army chief has addressed the people, seeking their cooperation and support.
Consequently, Attahiru ordered the immediate clearance operations in Marte and other towns harbouring insurgents in the Super camp 9 Area of responsibility.
The order comes 24 hours after insurgents believed to be members of Boko Haram hoisted their flag in parts of Marte local government in Borno State, according to military sources.
The insurgents repeatedly attacked the local government within the week.
On Friday, the insurgents attacked neighbouring Dikwa local government.
But they were repelled by a combined effort of the air component and ground forces of Operation Lafiya Dole in a battle that lasted hours.
