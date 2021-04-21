COAS seeks adequate funding for weapons in order to tackle insurgency, banditry | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, has revealed that tackling the scourges of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, and secession would be easier with the acquisition of more weapons.

Consequently, Attahiru urged the National Assembly to consider these critical needs as they appropriate funds.

He made this appeal on Wednesday, April 21, when the Senate Committee on Army, led by its Chairman, Senator Ali Ndume visited the Army headquarters, Abuja, as part of its oversight function.

Attahiru said, “To curb and finally defeat these threats, the Nigerian Army requires equipment, weapons, armour fighting vehicles, platforms, and various combat enablers.

“As we all know, Nigeria is faced with a lot of security challenges that include insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West and part of North Central as well as secessionist agitations in the South East and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

“I urge you to, as a matter of urgency, consider these critical needs as you legislate and appropriate funds. I will be counting on your support so that we can efficiently perform our constitutional roles and defeat all our threats.”

The army chief said the visit was timely “because it affords us the opportunity to interact and discuss issues that would impact on the funding of Nigerian Army activities and operations while also strengthening the cordial relationship between the National Assembly and Army headquarters.”

