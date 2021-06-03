COAS urges cooperation from all Nigerians to solve security challenges | Ripples Nigeria

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has called on Nigerians to join hands with the military so the country can surmount the security challenges ravaging the nation as the fight is not for the Army alone.

Farouk who made the appeal on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, said only the land forces in the military can not contain enormous security challenges ravaging the country.

According to the COAS, the war against insurgency and armed banditry cannot be won by a single service but rather, through a synergistic approach that would involve all Nigerians.

”The earlier we all recognize that no Service can do it alone, the better for us as an armed forces and a nation to surmount the current security challenges,” the COAS said.

He further stressed that he has always been an advocate of air power employment as a critical requirement of a fighting force having witnessed its formidable influence in various theatres of operations.

He added that the centrality of air power to the success of the ongoing fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country is very key.

