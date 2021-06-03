 COAS urges cooperation from all Nigerians to solve security challenges | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

COAS urges cooperation from all Nigerians to solve security challenges

Published

3 hours ago

on

COAS urges cooperation from all Nigerians to solve security challenges

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has called on Nigerians to join hands with the military so the country can surmount the security challenges ravaging the nation as the fight is not for the Army alone.

Farouk who made the appeal on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, said only the land forces in the military can not contain enormous security challenges ravaging the country.

According to the COAS, the war against insurgency and armed banditry cannot be won by a single service but rather, through a synergistic approach that would involve all Nigerians.

Read also: Zulum tasks new COAS on terrorism, banditry

”The earlier we all recognize that no Service can do it alone, the better for us as an armed forces and a nation to surmount the current security challenges,” the COAS said.

He further stressed that he has always been an advocate of air power employment as a critical requirement of a fighting force having witnessed its formidable influence in various theatres of operations.

He added that the centrality of air power to the success of the ongoing fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country is very key.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...