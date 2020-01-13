Cobbler rapes 22-yr-old, posts her nude video to friends

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old cobbler, Olamide Babayemi for allegedly raping a 22-year-old lady and posting her nude video to his friends.

The incident, according to a statement on Sunday by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, happened at the Greenland Estate, Mowe, in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, when the suspect called the lady he claimed to be his girlfriend to come and collect the phone she had asked him to buy for her.

Babayemi was however alleged to have forcefully had carnal knowledge of the victim after which he soaked her cloths in water and recorded her nude video and sent to his friends.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspect was arrested on January 4 after the victim lodged a complaint at the Redemption Camp Police Station on January 2, the day the incident took place.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect also tried killing his victim in order to cover up his crime.

“The victim came to the Redemption Camp Police Station and reported that she gave the sum of N18,000 to the cobbler, whom she had known for quite some time, to buy a mobile telephone for her.

“She explained further that the cobbler, who refused to either buy the phone or refund her money, suddenly called her on January 2 to come to the Greenland Estate in Mowe to collect the phone.

“On getting there, the suspect forcefully removed all her clothes and raped her.

“The victim stated further that after he had forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, the suspect soaked her clothes in water and used his phone to record her nudeness, which he started sending to some of his friends.

“When he realised that the victim might report him to the police, he made an attempt to snuff life out of her, but she was lucky when the suspect’s mother called him on the phone to come and meet her at the gate of the estate, which gave her the opportunity to escape.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Redemption Camp Police Station, CSP Chris Amanyi, mobilised detectives to go after the suspect, who had taken to his heels, and he was eventually apprehended on January 4, 2020, when his mother brought him to the station.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to be the victim’s boyfriend, confessed that he committed the crime, but blamed the girl for calling it quits with him after she graduated from the university.

“When asked for the reasons behind recording the nude video of the victim, he said he did so to prevent her from reporting him to the police.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, Oyeyemi revealed, had ordered the suspect to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

