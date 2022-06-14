Business
Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink, months after Elon Musk suggested takeover
Coca-Cola is retracing its step to its early days of offering alcoholic drinks, as the beverage producer signed a deal with Brown-Forman Corporation, the producer of Jack Daniels, to produce alcoholic products, months after Elon Musk suggested he would acquire the firm.
The deal will see both companies produce “Jack and Coke” cocktail, a ready-to-drink canned version, to tap into the $31.76 billion alcoholic drinks market, which is projected to grow annually by 11.95% CAGR 2022-2025.
Jack and Coke will be a mixture of Coca-Cola and Tennessee Whiskey, a product of Jack Daniels. The companies plan to launch the brand in Mexico in the fourth quarter of this year, before global distribution.
Read also:Elon Musk promises to buy Coca-Cola, ‘put cocaine back in’
Coca-Cola’s inroad into the alcoholic business comes two months after Tesla Chief Executive Officer and world richest person, Elon Musk, suggested he might acquire the soft drink company and put back the cocaine that was removed from it 119 years ago.
When Coca-Cola was launched in 1886, it was an alcoholic drink mixed with Cocaine before the firm exited from the alcoholic market in 1903, reviewing its ingredients by removing cocaine in response to U.S government’s law barring the consumption of the substance – this birthed the Coca-Cola soft drink.
Musk, worth $203.3 billion, said he would restore it if he manages to acquire the $265.91 billion beverage company. His statement followed his offer to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. The acquisition of the social media company is yet to be completed, with shareholders expected to vote on the buy offer between July and August 2022.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...