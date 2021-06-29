‘Cockroach, stinking mouth talking to me,’ Gov Wike lambasts Dakuku Peterside

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday publicly poured invectives on the former Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, calling him a ‘cockroach’ and ‘cultist’.

Wike spoke while commissioning a road project in the State capital, Port-Harcourt, aired live on Channels Television.

Taking a swipe at the administration of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi for supposedly mismanaging the resources of the State, Wike alleged that Peterside, considered a very close ally of Amaechi, was a cultist whilst a student at the University of Port-Harcourt.

“I am not a cultist. My records are open source in the universities I attended. Dakuku was a cultist. Everyone knows that he was a cultist while at the university,” he said.

He blamed Amaechi, now Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, for installing stooges who lacked experience in governance but ready to act as conduits for siphoning the State’s resources.

Lambasting Peterside, Governor Wike referred to him as, ‘Cockroach, stinking mouth talking to me.’

He also challenged the former NIMASA boss to trace his roots and convince the people of Rivers State that he was, indeed, from Opobo land.

“I am a true Ikwerre son. I know where I come from. Peterside should tell Rivers people where he hails from,” Wike said while the audience clapped.

He vowed not to be intimated and swore that he would fight to retain Rivers as a PDP State.

“They say PDP is no good but the ruling party, APC, has been blackmailing and intimidating our governors into joining them.

“Even the Zamfara governor who swore never to cross carpet only a few weeks ago has joined them. I cannot be intimidated by anybody and will fight to retain Rivers as a PDP State,” Wike said.

Former governor Theodore Orji of Abia State, now Senator, was a special guest at the commissioning of the road project.

