Cocoa dealer commits suicide in Osun

August 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A cocoa dealer,Festus Olawale has reportedly committed suicide in Gbongan area of Osun state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday, said the deceased hanged himself in one of the rooms in his cocoa store at Oke Ola, Gbongan, on Friday.

She added that police operatives had visited the scene of the incident.

Opalola said: “From the available report, the incident happened about 8:00 p.m. on Friday. One Olawale Festus, aged 43 years old, of Oke Ola, Gbongan hung himself in his cocoa shop and died.”

