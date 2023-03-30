Code of Conduct Bureau invites Keyamo, sets to probe Atiku over SPV saga

Atiku Abubakar will be the subject of an inquiry by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over the misappropriation of public monies while he served as vice president of Nigeria using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo had submitted a petition against Atiku in the buildup to the just concluded presidential poll.

The plaintiff joined the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the second, third, and fourth defendants in the case filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja by the Festus Keyamo Chamber, with Atiku as the first defendant.

In the suit, the plaintiff (Keyamo) sought a declaration of the court that the 1st Defendant (Atiku) is under a legal obligation to make available to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants, for the purpose of aiding their investigation.

Keyamo alleged that there was information in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies.

He also disclosed to a certain close aide of Atiku called Michael Achimugu, who said accounts were used as a “Special Purpose Vehicles” to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria.

In order to ensure investigations, the CCB formally confirmed receipt of the petition and extended an invitation to Keyamo.

This is according to a brief statement issued on Thursday, by Asst. Head of Chambers at the Festus Keyamo Chambers, John Ainetor.

The communique further stated that Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, had been asked by the bureau to present his petition for adoption.

In order for Mr. Michael Achimugu, the whistleblower, to participate in the investigation, Keyamo must also aid the CCB in securing his presence.

“The Bureau has invited our client Mr. Festus Keyamo to come forward to adopt his petition and to help it to secure the presence of the whistleblower, Mr. Michael Achimugu to assist in the investigation.

“Mr. Keyamo assures that the crusade for accountability in respect of this issue was not a campaign gimmick as he promises to follow it through to a logical conclusion, even after the victory of the President-Elect, ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the chambers said.

