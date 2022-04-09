News
Collapse of national grid caused by vandalisation of transmission tower – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said on Saturday the latest collapse of the country’s national grid was caused by vandalisation of a transmission tower at Odukpani in Akwa Ibom State.
The power grid collapsed for the third time in less than one month on Friday evening, throwing many parts of the country into total blackout.
The minister stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Isa Sanusi, in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt probes recurring failure of power grid
The statement read: “We wish to inform the general public that the immediate cause of the national blackout (system collapse) was an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line.
“This resulted in the sudden loss of about 400 Megawatts of generation. This consequently led to a cascade of plant shutdowns across the country.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...