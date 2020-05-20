Collapsed dam floods Michigan town, displaces many

Scores have been forced out of their homes in Michigan’s Midland County on Tuesday after two dams collapsed from heavy rainfall, causing extreme floodings.

Speaking in a news conference on Tuesday, Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency for Midland county asking nearby residents to evacuate immediately.

“In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water” the governor warned.

At least 35,000 homes have been affected and 10,000 people have been evacuated, Mark Bone, Chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners stated.

The county said two dams, Edenville and Sanford, have collapsed due to heavy rain in the past few days and residents nearby have been told to evacuate immediately.

No injuries or death has been recorded so far, CNN reported.

