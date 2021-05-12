Collapsed national grid almost fully restored —Transmission Company | Ripples Nigeria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the national grid which collapsed earlier on Wednesday, is already being recovered as most parts of the country now have power restored.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the cause of total darkness across the country at about 11:00a.m Wednesday, which was due to a total system collapse.

The TCN has however assured that power consumers would have the commodity restored in no time as the company was working assiduously to ensure full restoration of electricity supply.

In a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mba in Abuja, noted that parts of Lagos, Abuja, Delta and Osogbo and others had already been fixed, with only a few other parts of the country pending.

The statement reads; “The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that at about 11.01 am today, 12th of May, 2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29 am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.

“While the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.

“TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country. “

This is not the first time Nigeria is experiencing a total collapse of its electricity. The last time a collapse occurred causing a blackout across the country, was five months ago.

