Collation officer collapses at INEC headquarters In Kano

The collation officer for Kura local government area of Kano State, Prof. Muhammad Yushau, reportedly collapsed at the entrance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in the state on Sunday.

He has since been admitted at a hospital in the state.

The collation officer’s colleague from Garun Malam, Muhammad Shuaibu Abubakar, who came in the same vehicle with him, presented the election results on his behalf.

Collation of results has continued in the state with the All Progressives Congress (APC) currently in a tight race with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the state government house.

