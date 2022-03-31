Metro
College bursar jailed four years for N16.5m fraud in Taraba
Justice F.J. Agya of the Taraba State High Court, Jalingo, on Thursday sentenced a former bursar of Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Ezekiel Oparinde, to four years imprisonment for N16.5 million fraud.
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) confirmed the development in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.
The commission arraigned Oparinde on a three-count charge for allegedly misappropriating funds belonging to the college.
READ ALSO: Internet fraudster’s mother sentenced to five years in jail
The ICPC alleged that the bursar held private interests in two companies he awarded contracts running into millions of naira while in office.
The contracts were awarded between 2011 and 2014.
In his ruling, the judge sentenced the defendant to one-year imprisonment with an option of a N100,000 fine on counts one and two, and two years in jail or an option of N150,000 fine on count three.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...