College bursar jailed four years for N16.5m fraud in Taraba

Published

58 mins ago

on

Justice F.J. Agya of the Taraba State High Court, Jalingo, on Thursday sentenced a former bursar of Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Ezekiel Oparinde, to four years imprisonment for N16.5 million fraud.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) confirmed the development in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

The commission arraigned Oparinde on a three-count charge for allegedly misappropriating funds belonging to the college.

The ICPC alleged that the bursar held private interests in two companies he awarded contracts running into millions of naira while in office.

The contracts were awarded between 2011 and 2014.

In his ruling, the judge sentenced the defendant to one-year imprisonment with an option of a N100,000 fine on counts one and two, and two years in jail or an option of N150,000 fine on count three.

