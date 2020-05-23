Colombian businessman makes convertible Bed-Coffin for COVID-19 patients

Inspired by the dozens of Covid-19 deads awaiting burial in the streets of Ecuador’s largest city, Guayaquil, a Colombian businessman, Rodolfo Gomez, has designed convertible bed-coffins from cardboards as the pandemic continues to overwhelm hospitals and funeral homes.

The CEO, ABC Displays, originally a producer of marketing material, stated that he designed the cardboard bed-coffins for fears his country’s health system might at some point be over-taxed

“We saw what was happening in Ecuador, that people were taking dead family members out onto the streets…what’s happening also is that funeral services are collapsing with the pandemic,” He stated “So we started to develop a bed that could be converted into a coffin.”

“Once the bodies are prepared it is converted to a coffin and covered,” Gomez added

“The staff who are nearby are not exposed to biological risk.”

Like regular hospital beds, these cardboard beds have metal railings, wheels with brakes and can be inclined up and down.

Gomez says he has already spoken to potential buyers in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru and the United States.

Meanwhile, there are over 35,300 Covid-19 cases and 2,939 deaths in Ecuador according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

