‘Colour changed, but value remains same’, Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, mocks new Naira notes

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has described the newly redesigned Naira denominations as inconsequential.

President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new currency notes on Wednesday morning before the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the state house, Abuja.

The redesigned notes presented to the public were the N1000, N500 and N200 — the country’s highest currency denominations.

Speaking during the unveiling, Buhari said the redesigned notes will help the country to address the issue of illicit financial flows, corruption, improve the economy and the value of the Nigerian currency.

He added the first set of the currency, which was printed locally by the Nigeria Printing and Minting Company, would prevent illegal duplication of the notes.

However, Bwala in a tweet on Wednesday said only the colour was redesigned.

The PDP chieftain noted that the policy would not deal with the disappointing value of naira against dollar.

He wrote: “The color has changed, but the value to dollar is still the same. Renewed hopelessness.”

