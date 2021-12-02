‘Come back to where your political journey started,’ PDP woos Kalu

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday appealed to the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, to return to the party.

Kalu, who is one of the founding members of the PDP, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2016.

The National Secretary of the PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, made the appeal when he led the party’s delegation to visit Kalu at his Abuja home.

Anyanwu, who addressed journalists at the end of the closed-door meeting with Senate Chief Whip, said they discussed what would benefit the nation.

He said: “We let him know the reason why he should move over to our party. We had a good discussion and this is just the beginning.

“We are talking about bringing people back to the party because the more the merrier.

“This is a place he started, so you have to leave where you are and go back to where you started.”

