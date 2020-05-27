Come live in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle tells Almajiris rejected by other northern states

Governor Bello Matawalle has told Almajiris rejected by other northern states that they would be accommodated in Zamfara State.

This followed the governor’s decision to drop his government’s initial plan to repatriate Almajiris in the state to their states of origin as many northern states are currently doing.

Yusuf Hassan Gusau, the Director General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, at Zamfara State Government House, disclosed this on Wednesday.

He said the governor spoke when he received two leading Islamic scholars, Sheikh Abdullahi Dallah Dallah, Chief Imam of Sambo Dan-Ashafa Jumaat Mosque, Gusau and Sheikh Bello Kanwa for a Sallah homage.

The governor, according to him said his government would no longer repatriate the Almajiris as earlier planned and urged those repatriated from other states to come to Zamfara and be accommodated.

The governor, equally, scrapped the committee he earlier constituted for the repatriation of Almajiris from the state.

He said the decision was taken after a careful study of Almajiri system in the state which only needs to be integrated into western education for the purpose of acquiring qualitative education in both western and Islamic knowledge.

The governor added that he took the decision in order to give the Almajirai a sense of belonging and reduce the stigmatization meted on the Almajiri Islamic teaching and learning in the country.

He urges Islamic scholars in the country to promote teaching of Justice and unity among their followers for the purpose of having a united Nigeria.

