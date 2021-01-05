Comedian Ali Baba recovers, says ‘Don’t let anyone deceive you, COVID-19 is real’

Popularly Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Hallelluya Akpobome, also known as Ali Baba, has told Nigerians not to be deceived by anyone who says that COVID-19 does not exist as the virus is not only in the country but has been spreading fast.

Ali Baba took to his Instagram page on Monday to share a video of his experiences after he tested positive for the virus and had to spend the last Christmas and New Year in isolation, and said people who believe that the coronavirus is a scam are only living in a fool’s paradise.

The comedian narrated his experience while at the Yaba Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) COVID-19 isolation centre in Lagos, after contracting the virus and said he watched people die daily as a result of the infection.

He added that Nigerians need to heed to the protocols laid down by the Federal Government and the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), as it has become necessary amid a second wave of the pandemic which he says is deadlier than the first.

“The second wave of COVID-19 is deadlier than the one before. People are dying; pastors, doctors, professors, billionaires, poor men, less privileged; people are dying every day. Those numbers you see are not fake.

“I have spoken with people who attended parties and died two days later. COVID-19 is real, don’t let anyone deceive you. Anyone who tells you COVID-19 is scam, don’t trust the person.

“Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive,” he said.

