Comedian Alibaba tackles older women castigating ‘slay queens’

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, real name Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome has taken to his Instagram platform to slam older women who are fond of tackling younger ladies who identify as slay queens.

According to the veteran comedian, most older women slept with elites and socialites across the country in their prime. He mentioned that younger women should be disciplined, however, they must not be condemned because of their youthful exuberance.

Alibaba also mentioned that most of these women who own properties in choice areas like Banana Island, VGC and the likes were able to acquire them by sleeping with politicians.

Publishing the video on Instagram, Alibaba had this to say;

“Let me say this, most of the women who are online, some of them that come out here to speak.

“We just ignore some of them.

If a person begins to mention names, some of them no go to their husband’s house.”

He continued;

“I have been to see a Governor, I greeted him, sat down.

As I was just sitting down this woman emerges from one of the rooms; it’s a suite.

Emerges from the room, carries her bag, the man greets her and just so that she’s not embarrassed, I said ‘Long time, I’ve not seen you.

How’ve you been? We need to hook up o!

And then she laughed and we gisted and then she left.

“That same woman was on Facebook one time when someone was doing a Facebook video and abusing girls that went to Oba.

The girls that went to Oba, were they doing anything different from you?”

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRwghdOl8WY/

