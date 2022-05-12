Comedian AY Makun explains why he’s not on talking terms with Basketmouth

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun has explained why he doesn’t communicate with his colleague Basketmouth.

Speaking during a question and answer session on Instagram, the 30 Days in Atlanta actor explained to his fans that he prefers to keep a distance from Basketmouth due to his “uncontrollable superiority complex”.

Makun added that Basketmouth’s personality pushes him away and he has since had to avoid his colleague’s ”incessant childishness”.

Makun who is one of the most illustrious entertainers in the country mentioned further that he prefers to sustain a relationship with those who want to speak with him.

