Comedian AY Makun, wife welcome second child after 13 years

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Ayodeji Makun, said on Tuesday his wife, Mabel Makun recently welcomed their second child after 13 years of waiting.

AY, who disclosed this on his Instagram page, said his wife delivered a baby girl in Atlanta, United States.

He wrote: “Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. AYOMIDE thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a BIG SISTER. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

GOD’S TIME IS ALWAYS THE BEST”

