Comedian AY’s wife, Makun calls out DSS for failing to solve crime she reported | Ripples Nigeria

Comedian AY’s wife, Makun calls out DSS for failing to solve crime she reported

1 hour ago

Mabel Makun, the wife of popular Nigerian comedian, Ay Makun has called out the Department of Security Service, DSS for failing to act on a crime involving her family.

According to Mabel, she has been depressed due to the unresolved issue.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, April 23, 2021, the mother of one, expressed her frustration at the way and manner DSS has handled the issue.

“So DSS Nigeria has a petition from my family in their office and for the past 6 months have refused to attend to it. If there is anything I hate the most is having to put out private issues but from this part of the world, authorities have a way of not urgently attending to life-threatening issues,” she wrote.

“Should I start posting video evidences of this criminal act before actions will be taken against all the parties involved? Or should we continue to be quiet while innocent citizens die every day in this country? I need everyone’s opinion please. @dssnigeria.”

It didn’t end there as she went on to write about how the situation has made her depressed for months.

“So for months,I experienced the full meaning of depression. Till date, there are days that I still hide and cry my eyes out. Only those very close to me can tell exactly what I went through trying to gain my sanity back. I am a lot better now but what about those that probably did not survive? do the needful,” she added.

Mabel, however, did not state categorically what issue she and her family have battling with.

