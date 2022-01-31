Comedian Bae U confirms s3x-for-roles allegations, but explains

Nigerian comedian and social media skitmaker Bae U real name Adebayo Ridwan has confirmed he had carnal knowledge of one of the women who accused him of soliciting for intercourse to appear in one of his skit productions.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday morning, the comedian stated that he takes full responsibility for the accusations leveled against him.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, January 30, a media platform, published incriminating contents against the fledgling skitmaker. He was accused of demanding for s*x from women before giving them a chance to appear in his skits.

Also, it was alleged that the comedian often flaunts his private area to women via video calls and pictures to entice them.

Bae U has now taken to his Instagram page to address the controversy.

He mentioned that he indeed engaged in the said activities, albeit, the reported incidents took place a long time ago and he is being blackmailed.

Bae U went on to share screenshots of his conversation with the blackmailers.

Addressing the latest scandal, Bae U had this to say;

“I have Learnt , I am Learning and I will do Better …. Nevertheless , I say Alhamdulilahi”.

Watch him speak below.

In his defense, Bae U went further to share screenshots of his conversation with the one he claims was currently blackmailing him. He mentioned in the video that the blackmailer was responsible for sharing his scandal with the social media platform.

Ripples Nigeria gathered the conversation between the skitmaker and the blackmailer who he said kept demanding money from him.

Read his conversation with the alleged blackmailer below.

