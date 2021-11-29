Comedian Basketmouth slams celebrities who call out their colleagues on social media

Popular comedian, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth has taken to his Instagram page to slam celebrities who are fond of calling out their colleagues on social media.

According to the comedian, it was not ideal to berate someone online while you are in possession of their contact details.

READ ALSO: Comedian Klint Da Drunk survives ghastly car accident

Speaking further, he mentioned that it was disrespectful and lame to do such a thing.

Here is what he had to say:

“There are 2 ways to call people.

1. A phone call

2. A social media call out.

The latter is lame and disrespectful. Especially when you have their phone number.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now