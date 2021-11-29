Entertainment
Comedian Basketmouth slams celebrities who call out their colleagues on social media
Popular comedian, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth has taken to his Instagram page to slam celebrities who are fond of calling out their colleagues on social media.
According to the comedian, it was not ideal to berate someone online while you are in possession of their contact details.
Speaking further, he mentioned that it was disrespectful and lame to do such a thing.
Here is what he had to say:
“There are 2 ways to call people.
1. A phone call
2. A social media call out.
The latter is lame and disrespectful. Especially when you have their phone number.”
