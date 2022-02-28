Comedian Basketmouth slams govt for failing to prosecute terror sponsors in Nigeria

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has slammed the Federal government for failing to prosecute identified sponsors of the terrorist sect, Boko Haram and bandits in the country.

In September 2021, Ripples Nigeria reported that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in a statement revealed that the Federal government cannot name and shame the identified sponsors of terrorism out of sheer respect for the constitutional rights of Nigerians relating to presumption of innocence.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill three in Niger villages

An infuriated Basketmouth has now taken to his Instagram account to tackle the government for their decision not to expose or prosecute the sponsors.

The comedian wrote,

“I wonder what FG will do to the sponsors of Boko Haram and Bandits…”

He continued, “I mean… They have identified them, but they can’t prosecute them just yet.

Uselessness in high places.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now