Comedian Basketmouth speaks on other side of teaching children life’s lessons

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigerian comedian-turned-movie producer Bright Okpocha, popularly known in entertainment circles as Basketmouth, has a likeness on the other side of teaching children life lessons.

The multiple award-winning humor merchant made the moment while sharing his thoughts on the financial impacts that children have on their parents’ lives.

Basketmouth talked about the importance of teaching children life lessons in a heartwarming photo of himself, his daughter, and his son, which was shared on his Instagram page.

He said that children teach parents a valuable lesson about their financial accounts, just as parents teach their children these vital life lessons, which are important.

“While we teach our children the lessons of life, they teach our bank account a greater lesson.” Basketmouth humorously captioned his post on the picture- and-video-sharing platform.

