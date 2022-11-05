Comedian, Cute Abiola, quits Nigerian Navy

Nigerian comic actor and skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola who is better known as Cute Abiola, has announced his exit from the Nigerian Navy.

The newly-appointed Special Assistant on Creative Industries to the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this known on his official Instagram platform late Friday night.

Cute Abiola who appreciated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo for the approval of his exit, said he remains part of the Nigerian Navy family and promised to continue to positively represent them either in Nigeria or abroad.

He further appreciated his Senior Colleagues, colleagues and junior colleagues who he said were very instrumental to his success story as well as wished them fair winds and following seas.

He said:

“With profound gratitude, I deeply appreciate the Nigerian Navy for giving me the uncommon opportunity to imbibe discipline through a regimented procedure in the areas of career development, moral values, and work ethics, to mention but a few. I can dauntlessly say that I have the required intelligence and human development finesse to continue to live a prosperous life.

“I urge all my fans to join me in appreciating the Chief of Naval Staff and all my senior colleagues for contributing immensely to my career development, while I used their pedestal to realize my duty of protecting and defending our dear Country. Sincerely, the Nigerian Navy has become my roadmap to a sustainable career path.”

His statement reads;

