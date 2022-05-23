Comedian Efe Warriboy says many of his colleagues touring the UK are joking

Nigerian comedian, Efe Warriboy in a statement published on his Instagram stories has stated that majority of his colleagues touring the United Kingdom are joking.

Speaking via his IG stories on Monday morning, Efe mentioned that only 5% of Nigerian comic acts are doing their jobs profoundly in the UK.

He went on to state that others are just ‘joking’.

His post reads;

“Every comedian in Nigeria is touring the UK now.

“But only 5% are actually telling jokes. The others are joking.”

He added, “you Gerrit??”

